JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office GMH House Plot No H-6
MIDC Indl Area Chikalthana
Aurangabad - India
FAX - 91-240-485 175
Phone1 - 91-240-485 240/674
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Corporate Office Manu Mansion
3rd Floor
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-266 4836
Phone1 - 91-22-266 5697/2609
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No H-6/7 MIDC Indl. Area
Chikalthana
Aurangabad (Maharashtra) - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gleitlager (India ):