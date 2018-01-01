You are here » Home » » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
GMH House Plot No H-6
MIDC Indl Area Chikalthana
Aurangabad - India
FAX - 91-240-485 175
Phone1 - 91-240-485 240/674
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Corporate Office
|
Manu Mansion
3rd Floor
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-266 4836
Phone1 - 91-22-266 5697/2609
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No H-6/7 MIDC Indl. Area
Chikalthana
Aurangabad (Maharashtra) - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
