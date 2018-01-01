You are here » Home
» » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Sep 2003
|Jun 2003
|Mar 2003
|Dec 2002
|Sep 2002
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|5.47
|5.61
|5.61
|5.61
|5.61
|Total Promoters
|5.47
|5.61
|5.61
|5.61
|5.61
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|0.55
|Non-Institution
|92.84
|92.70
|92.70
|92.70
|92.71
|Indian Public
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Others
|92.84
|92.70
|92.70
|92.70
|92.71
|Total Non Promoter
|94.53
|94.39
|94.39
|94.39
|94.40
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.01
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Gleitlager (India ):