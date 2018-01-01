JUST IN
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Share Holding

(in %) Sep 2003 Jun 2003 Mar 2003 Dec 2002 Sep 2002
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 5.47 5.61 5.61 5.61 5.61
Total Promoters 5.47 5.61 5.61 5.61 5.61
Non Promoter
Institutions 1.69 1.69 1.69 1.69 1.69
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55
Non-Institution 92.84 92.70 92.70 92.70 92.71
Indian Public 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Others 92.84 92.70 92.70 92.70 92.71
Total Non Promoter 94.53 94.39 94.39 94.39 94.40
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.01
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

