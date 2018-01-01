You are here » Home
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Motherson Sumi
|319.15
|0.79
|3.13
|-12.48
|-15.28
|-5.38
|34.79
|46.06
|Bosch
|18238.65
|0.09
|-0.68
|-6.68
|-8.47
|-17.58
|-19.65
|-33.16
|Exide Inds.
|213.05
|1.74
|3.22
|0.19
|4.18
|-5.73
|-0.61
|10.76
|Endurance Tech.
|1267.30
|2.80
|-1.10
|8.81
|2.38
|23.89
|84.36
|(-)
|WABCO India
|7655.35
|-0.47
|-2.31
|5.28
|9.62
|30.48
|46.41
|37.03
|Amara Raja Batt.
|812.95
|2.45
|1.05
|-3.79
|5.47
|1.85
|-1.87
|-4.72
|Minda Inds.
|1128.85
|-0.96
|-3.79
|-3.87
|-0.18
|29.21
|160.70
|856.25
|Sundaram Clayton
|4728.05
|-1.15
|-1.95
|-5.86
|-9.26
|2.08
|42.65
|161.87
|SKF India
|1728.95
|-1.09
|-0.98
|-5.78
|4.37
|10.47
|17.32
|20.01
|Schaeffler India
|5292.00
|-0.69
|-1.55
|-0.91
|4.45
|7.29
|28.49
|26.71
|Timken India
|745.90
|-2.36
|-3.38
|-8.80
|-14.20
|1.02
|21.77
|32.24
|Suprajit Engg.
|292.45
|1.70
|5.73
|6.33
|-7.03
|-1.90
|38.01
|116.31
|Minda Corp
|179.70
|2.80
|-3.62
|-15.18
|-5.79
|33.56
|95.86
|89.46
|Jamna Auto Inds.
|76.10
|0.53
|-3.18
|-7.42
|18.17
|51.20
|83.15
|229.72
|Wheels India
|2230.60
|1.05
|6.58
|2.31
|(-)
|59.33
|(-)
|61.00
|Federal-Mogul Go
|463.90
|-2.28
|-5.03
|-13.88
|-9.97
|-15.49
|-5.06
|9.51
|Automotive Axles
|1467.70
|0.95
|-2.38
|-17.96
|4.51
|87.95
|134.18
|106.21
|Sona Koyo Steer.
|104.85
|-1.87
|-1.22
|1.11
|-3.32
|-5.96
|28.41
|112.25
|Lumax Inds.
|2207.25
|0.55
|-1.34
|-2.70
|4.68
|64.97
|70.22
|532.63
|Gabriel India
|140.20
|0.18
|-9.58
|-15.52
|-25.88
|-33.33
|22.29
|60.50
