Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Motherson Sumi 319.15 0.79 3.13 -12.48 -15.28 -5.38 34.79 46.06
Bosch 18238.65 0.09 -0.68 -6.68 -8.47 -17.58 -19.65 -33.16
Exide Inds. 213.05 1.74 3.22 0.19 4.18 -5.73 -0.61 10.76
Endurance Tech. 1267.30 2.80 -1.10 8.81 2.38 23.89 84.36 (-)
WABCO India 7655.35 -0.47 -2.31 5.28 9.62 30.48 46.41 37.03
Amara Raja Batt. 812.95 2.45 1.05 -3.79 5.47 1.85 -1.87 -4.72
Minda Inds. 1128.85 -0.96 -3.79 -3.87 -0.18 29.21 160.70 856.25
Sundaram Clayton 4728.05 -1.15 -1.95 -5.86 -9.26 2.08 42.65 161.87
SKF India 1728.95 -1.09 -0.98 -5.78 4.37 10.47 17.32 20.01
Schaeffler India 5292.00 -0.69 -1.55 -0.91 4.45 7.29 28.49 26.71
Timken India 745.90 -2.36 -3.38 -8.80 -14.20 1.02 21.77 32.24
Suprajit Engg. 292.45 1.70 5.73 6.33 -7.03 -1.90 38.01 116.31
Minda Corp 179.70 2.80 -3.62 -15.18 -5.79 33.56 95.86 89.46
Jamna Auto Inds. 76.10 0.53 -3.18 -7.42 18.17 51.20 83.15 229.72
Wheels India 2230.60 1.05 6.58 2.31 (-) 59.33 (-) 61.00
Federal-Mogul Go 463.90 -2.28 -5.03 -13.88 -9.97 -15.49 -5.06 9.51
Automotive Axles 1467.70 0.95 -2.38 -17.96 4.51 87.95 134.18 106.21
Sona Koyo Steer. 104.85 -1.87 -1.22 1.11 -3.32 -5.96 28.41 112.25
Lumax Inds. 2207.25 0.55 -1.34 -2.70 4.68 64.97 70.22 532.63
Gabriel India 140.20 0.18 -9.58 -15.52 -25.88 -33.33 22.29 60.50
