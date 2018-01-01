You are here » Home » » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.
|BSE: 513595
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE190C01017
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Galaxy Bearings
|41.15
|0.00
|13.09
|14.79
|0.90
|10.77
|3.82
|Clutch Auto
|6.32
|-4.96
|11.86
|13.00
|-40.81
|0.00
|-
|Autopal Inds.
|32.55
|5.00
|11.39
|11.84
|0.37
|1.19
|27.35
|Jagan Lamps
|16.30
|-4.96
|11.25
|5.48
|0.33
|0.89
|18.31
|Lumax Auto.Sys.
|13.10
|3.97
|9.69
|7.50
|-5.10
|0.00
|-
|Jainex Aamcol
|58.25
|-4.98
|8.74
|3.94
|0.10
|0.00
|-
|ANG Inds
|5.05
|-4.90
|8.13
|1.67
|-10.26
|0.00
|-
|Deccan Bearings
|27.25
|4.81
|5.94
|0.90
|-0.09
|0.00
|-
|Coventry Coil.
|3.55
|4.72
|1.60
|14.52
|-0.31
|0.00
|-
|K E W Inds.
|1.05
|-4.55
|1.58
|2.48
|-6.20
|0.00
|-
