JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Gleitlager (India ) Ltd

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd.

BSE: 513595 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE190C01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Gleitlager (India ) Ltd

Gleitlager (India ) Ltd. (GLEITLAGERINDIA) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Galaxy Bearings 41.15 0.00 13.09 14.79 0.90 10.77 3.82
Clutch Auto 6.32 -4.96 11.86 13.00 -40.81 0.00 -
Autopal Inds. 32.55 5.00 11.39 11.84 0.37 1.19 27.35
Jagan Lamps 16.30 -4.96 11.25 5.48 0.33 0.89 18.31
Lumax Auto.Sys. 13.10 3.97 9.69 7.50 -5.10 0.00 -
Jainex Aamcol 58.25 -4.98 8.74 3.94 0.10 0.00 -
ANG Inds 5.05 -4.90 8.13 1.67 -10.26 0.00 -
Deccan Bearings 27.25 4.81 5.94 0.90 -0.09 0.00 -
Coventry Coil. 3.55 4.72 1.60 14.52 -0.31 0.00 -
K E W Inds. 1.05 -4.55 1.58 2.48 -6.20 0.00 -

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Gleitlager (India ):