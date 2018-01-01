JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 74.24 42.02 105.76
Net Cash From Operating Activities 877.72 354.75 145.11
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -2580.46 -1545.08 -176.46
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 1879.38 1222.55 -32.39
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 176.64 32.23 -63.74
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 250.88 74.24 42.02
