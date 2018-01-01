JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
04-08-2017 Book Closure 22-09-2017 29-09-2017 A.G.M. & Rs.2.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
19-07-2016 Book Closure 05-08-2016 12-08-2016 A.G.M. & Rs.2.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
31-08-2015 Book Closure 14-09-2015 22-09-2015 A.G.M. & Rs.2.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
01-07-2014 Book Closure 14-07-2014 25-07-2014 A.G.M. & Rs.2.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
30-06-2014 Book Closure 14-07-2014 25-07-2014 A.G.M. & Rs.2.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
08-07-2013 Book Closure 22-07-2013 02-08-2013 A.G.M. & Rs.2.0000 per share(200%)Dividend
04-07-2012 Book Closure 23-07-2012 03-08-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.2.00 per share(200%)Dividend
20-07-2011 Book Closure 01-08-2011 11-08-2011 A.G.M. & Rs.0.40 per share(40%)Dividend
02-09-2010 Book Closure 20-09-2010 27-09-2010 Rs.0.40 per share(40%)Dividend & A.G.M.
03-09-2009 Book Closure 14-09-2009 25-09-2009 A.G.M. & Rs.0.40 per share(40%)Dividend

