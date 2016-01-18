JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 533.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 533.10
CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
08-02-2018 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
02-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsWe have to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 o...
27-07-2017 Board Meeting Dear Sirs, ...
11-05-2017 Board Meeting We have to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and ...
02-02-2017 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
27-10-2016 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
12-08-2016 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
12-05-2016 Board Meeting Dividend & Audited Results
28-01-2016 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a me...
29-10-2015 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
30-07-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-05-2015 Board Meeting Audited Results & DividendGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE ...
12-02-2015 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
30-10-2014 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
24-07-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
08-05-2014 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
24-01-2014 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
31-10-2013 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
01-08-2013 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
07-05-2013 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...
29-01-2013 Board Meeting Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Boar...

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: