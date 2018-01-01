JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 28.22 28.22 27.13
Reserves 9408.40 7337.75 4924.92
Total Shareholders Funds 9436.62 7365.97 4952.05
Secured Loans 2.59 15.53 36.69
Unsecured Loans 2776.35 776.59 495.33
Total Debt 2778.94 792.12 532.02
Total Liabilities 12215.56 8158.09 5484.07
Application of Funds
Gross Block 2368.53 2107.04 1801.98
Capital Work in Progress 270.66 276.06 294.19
Investments 1866.70 1858.43 1659.52
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 1145.06 968.00 736.63
Sundry Debtors 3879.40 3057.66 2440.83
Cash and Bank 250.88 74.24 48.55
Loans and Advances 5218.03 2628.87 1265.28
Total Current Assets 10493.37 6728.77 4491.29
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 1953.58 2055.81 2040.22
Provisions 57.97 87.37 151.38
Net Current Assets 8481.82 4585.59 2299.69
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 12215.55 8158.08 5484.08
