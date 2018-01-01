You are here » Home
» » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
Filter:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|27.13
|Reserves
|9408.40
|7337.75
|4924.92
|Total Shareholders Funds
|9436.62
|7365.97
|4952.05
|Secured Loans
|2.59
|15.53
|36.69
|Unsecured Loans
|2776.35
|776.59
|495.33
|Total Debt
|2778.94
|792.12
|532.02
|Total Liabilities
|12215.56
|8158.09
|5484.07
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|2368.53
|2107.04
|1801.98
|Capital Work in Progress
|270.66
|276.06
|294.19
|Investments
|1866.70
|1858.43
|1659.52
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|1145.06
|968.00
|736.63
|Sundry Debtors
|3879.40
|3057.66
|2440.83
|Cash and Bank
|250.88
|74.24
|48.55
|Loans and Advances
|5218.03
|2628.87
|1265.28
|Total Current Assets
|10493.37
|6728.77
|4491.29
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|1953.58
|2055.81
|2040.22
|Provisions
|57.97
|87.37
|151.38
|Net Current Assets
|8481.82
|4585.59
|2299.69
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|12215.55
|8158.08
|5484.08
