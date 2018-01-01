You are here » Home
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
|OPEN
|533.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|7989.23
|6115.17
|5203.90
|Operating Profit
|2810.43
|1882.56
|1381.20
|Other Income
|148.24
|117.28
|84.94
|Interest
|152.60
|36.22
|30.19
|Depreciation
|104.93
|99.81
|119.46
|Profit Before Tax
|2552.90
|1746.53
|1231.55
|Tax
|412.29
|262.26
|224.02
|Profit After Tax
|2140.61
|1484.27
|1007.53
|
|Share Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|27.13
|Reserves
|9408.40
|7337.75
|4924.92
|Net Worth
|9436.62
|7365.97
|4952.05
|Loans
|2778.94
|792.12
|532.02
|Gross Block
|2368.53
|2107.04
|1801.98
|Investments
|1866.70
|1858.43
|1659.52
|Cash
|250.88
|74.24
|48.55
|Debtors
|3879.40
|3057.66
|2440.83
|Net Working Capital
|8481.82
|4585.59
|2299.69
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|35.18
|30.79
|26.54
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|26.79
|24.27
|19.36
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|75.86
|52.60
|36.72
|Dividend (%)
|200.00
|200.00
|200.00
|Dividend Payout
|67.95
|67.92
|54.26
