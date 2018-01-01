JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 7989.23 6115.17 5203.90
Operating Profit 2810.43 1882.56 1381.20
Other Income 148.24 117.28 84.94
Interest 152.60 36.22 30.19
Depreciation 104.93 99.81 119.46
Profit Before Tax 2552.90 1746.53 1231.55
Tax 412.29 262.26 224.02
Profit After Tax 2140.61 1484.27 1007.53
 
Share Capital 28.22 28.22 27.13
Reserves 9408.40 7337.75 4924.92
Net Worth 9436.62 7365.97 4952.05
Loans 2778.94 792.12 532.02
Gross Block 2368.53 2107.04 1801.98
Investments 1866.70 1858.43 1659.52
Cash 250.88 74.24 48.55
Debtors 3879.40 3057.66 2440.83
Net Working Capital 8481.82 4585.59 2299.69
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 35.18 30.79 26.54
Net Profit Margin (%) 26.79 24.27 19.36
Earning Per Share (Rs) 75.86 52.60 36.72
Dividend (%) 200.00 200.00 200.00
Dividend Payout 67.95 67.92 54.26
