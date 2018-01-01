You are here » Home
» » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
|OPEN
|533.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
|OPEN
|533.10
|CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15138.62
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
Filter:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|8095.50
|6203.08
|5286.03
|Excise Duty
|106.27
|87.91
|82.13
|Net Sales
|7989.23
|6115.17
|5203.90
|Other Income
|148.24
|117.28
|84.94
|Stock Adjustments
|83.52
|73.55
|69.65
|Total Income
|8220.99
|6306.00
|5358.49
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|2509.01
|2012.22
|1737.98
|Power & Fuel Cost
|122.90
|114.38
|103.90
|Employee Cost
|914.47
|766.25
|662.25
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|249.99
|221.24
|268.60
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|945.60
|864.03
|783.44
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|668.59
|445.32
|421.12
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|5410.56
|4423.44
|3977.29
|Operating Profit
|2810.43
|1882.56
|1381.20
|Interest
|152.60
|36.22
|30.19
|Gross Profit
|2657.83
|1846.34
|1351.01
|Depreciation
|104.93
|99.81
|119.46
|Profit Before Tax
|2552.90
|1746.53
|1231.55
|Tax
|412.29
|262.26
|224.02
|Net Profit
|2140.61
|1484.27
|1007.53
Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: