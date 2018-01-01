JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 533.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 533.10
CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 8095.50 6203.08 5286.03
Excise Duty 106.27 87.91 82.13
Net Sales 7989.23 6115.17 5203.90
Other Income 148.24 117.28 84.94
Stock Adjustments 83.52 73.55 69.65
Total Income 8220.99 6306.00 5358.49
Expenditure
Raw Materials 2509.01 2012.22 1737.98
Power & Fuel Cost 122.90 114.38 103.90
Employee Cost 914.47 766.25 662.25
Other Manufacturing Expenses 249.99 221.24 268.60
Selling and Administration Expenses 945.60 864.03 783.44
Miscellaneous Expenses 668.59 445.32 421.12
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 5410.56 4423.44 3977.29
Operating Profit 2810.43 1882.56 1381.20
Interest 152.60 36.22 30.19
Gross Profit 2657.83 1846.34 1351.01
Depreciation 104.93 99.81 119.46
Profit Before Tax 2552.90 1746.53 1231.55
Tax 412.29 262.26 224.02
Net Profit 2140.61 1484.27 1007.53
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: