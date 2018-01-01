JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 533.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 533.10
CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 1556.55 1659.81 1547.78 2065.09 2191.78
Other Income 37.23 56.30 42.59 -50.25 106.36
Total Income 1593.78 1716.12 1590.37 2014.84 2298.14
Expenditure 1289.75 1262.36 1194.84 1629.44 1347.37
Operating Profit 304.03 453.76 395.53 385.40 950.76
Interest 47.00 47.44 45.74 49.72 49.54
PBDT 257.03 406.32 349.79 335.68 901.23
Depreciation 29.55 28.89 29.94 27.32 26.34
PBT 243.08 408.02 339.07 503.33 905.96
Tax 48.96 80.14 68.23 146.27 194.65
Net Profit 194.12 327.88 270.84 357.06 711.31
EPS (Rs) 6.88 11.62 9.60 12.65 25.21
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: