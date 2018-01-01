You are here » Home
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1556.55
|1659.81
|1547.78
|2065.09
|2191.78
|Other Income
|37.23
|56.30
|42.59
|-50.25
|106.36
|Total Income
|1593.78
|1716.12
|1590.37
|2014.84
|2298.14
|Expenditure
|1289.75
|1262.36
|1194.84
|1629.44
|1347.37
|Operating Profit
|304.03
|453.76
|395.53
|385.40
|950.76
|Interest
|47.00
|47.44
|45.74
|49.72
|49.54
|PBDT
|257.03
|406.32
|349.79
|335.68
|901.23
|Depreciation
|29.55
|28.89
|29.94
|27.32
|26.34
|PBT
|243.08
|408.02
|339.07
|503.33
|905.96
|Tax
|48.96
|80.14
|68.23
|146.27
|194.65
|Net Profit
|194.12
|327.88
|270.84
|357.06
|711.31
|EPS (Rs)
|6.88
|11.62
|9.60
|12.65
|25.21
