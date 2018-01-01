You are here » Home
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
|OPEN
|533.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
Filter:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.21
|0.10
|0.10
|Current Ratio
|2.34
|1.60
|1.35
|Asset turnover ratio
|3.62
|3.17
|4.30
|Inventory turnover ratio
|7.66
|7.28
|11.16
|Debtors turnover ratio
|2.33
|2.26
|2.96
|Interest Coverage ratio
|17.73
|49.22
|47.46
|Operating Margin (%)
|34.72
|30.35
|29.37
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|26.44
|23.93
|21.56
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|26.56
|26.14
|32.58
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|25.48
|24.10
|29.01
