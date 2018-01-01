You are here » Home
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
Filter:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3207.59
|4256.87
|3838.63
|3347.45
|2855.63
|Other Income
|98.89
|56.11
|92.13
|63.92
|53.36
|Total Income
|3306.48
|4312.98
|3930.76
|3411.38
|2908.99
|Total Expenditure
|2457.19
|2976.81
|2456.50
|2481.92
|1955.88
|Operating Profit
|849.29
|1336.16
|1474.27
|929.46
|953.11
|Interest
|93.18
|99.26
|53.34
|18.62
|17.61
|Gross Profit
|756.11
|1236.90
|1420.93
|910.84
|935.50
|Depreciation
|58.83
|53.65
|51.28
|51.21
|48.60
|PBT
|747.09
|1375.83
|1368.80
|971.98
|886.91
|Tax
|148.37
|309.85
|294.17
|198.46
|176.16
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|598.72
|1065.98
|1074.63
|773.52
|710.75
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-236.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|598.72
|1302.43
|1074.63
|773.52
|710.75
|Equity Share Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|28.22
|28.22
|28.22
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|21.22
|37.78
|38.09
|27.41
|25.45
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15.11
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.55
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13.11
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.45
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
