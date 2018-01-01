Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 3207.59 4256.87 3838.63 3347.45 2855.63

Other Income 98.89 56.11 92.13 63.92 53.36

Total Income 3306.48 4312.98 3930.76 3411.38 2908.99

Total Expenditure 2457.19 2976.81 2456.50 2481.92 1955.88

Operating Profit 849.29 1336.16 1474.27 929.46 953.11

Interest 93.18 99.26 53.34 18.62 17.61

Gross Profit 756.11 1236.90 1420.93 910.84 935.50

Depreciation 58.83 53.65 51.28 51.21 48.60

PBT 747.09 1375.83 1368.80 971.98 886.91

Tax 148.37 309.85 294.17 198.46 176.16

Net Profit/(Loss) 598.72 1065.98 1074.63 773.52 710.75

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 -236.45 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 598.72 1302.43 1074.63 773.52 710.75

Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 28.22 28.22 28.22

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 21.22 37.78 38.09 27.41 25.45

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 15.11

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 53.55

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 13.11

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 46.45