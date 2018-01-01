You are here » Home
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
Filter:
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|4764.14
|6030.41
|4271.90
|1966.88
|1626.74
|Other Income
|136.12
|198.49
|50.37
|45.87
|54.04
|Total Income
|4900.26
|6228.90
|4322.27
|2012.75
|1680.78
|Total Expenditure
|3746.95
|3803.87
|3021.90
|1586.48
|1306.70
|Operating Profit
|1153.32
|2425.03
|1300.37
|426.27
|374.08
|Interest
|140.18
|102.88
|25.96
|23.34
|23.74
|Gross Profit
|1013.14
|2322.15
|1274.41
|402.93
|350.34
|Depreciation
|88.39
|77.62
|73.75
|24.31
|21.77
|PBT
|990.17
|2274.77
|1200.66
|378.62
|328.58
|Tax
|197.33
|488.83
|226.74
|41.53
|46.42
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|792.84
|1785.94
|973.92
|337.09
|282.16
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|792.84
|1785.94
|973.92
|337.09
|282.16
|Equity Share Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|28.22
|27.13
|27.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|28.10
|63.29
|34.75
|12.43
|10.41
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|14.02
|14.02
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.69
|51.70
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|13.1
|13.1
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.31
|48.30
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
