Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 4764.14 6030.41 4271.90 1966.88 1626.74

Other Income 136.12 198.49 50.37 45.87 54.04

Total Income 4900.26 6228.90 4322.27 2012.75 1680.78

Total Expenditure 3746.95 3803.87 3021.90 1586.48 1306.70

Operating Profit 1153.32 2425.03 1300.37 426.27 374.08

Interest 140.18 102.88 25.96 23.34 23.74

Gross Profit 1013.14 2322.15 1274.41 402.93 350.34

Depreciation 88.39 77.62 73.75 24.31 21.77

PBT 990.17 2274.77 1200.66 378.62 328.58

Tax 197.33 488.83 226.74 41.53 46.42

Net Profit/(Loss) 792.84 1785.94 973.92 337.09 282.16

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 792.84 1785.94 973.92 337.09 282.16

Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 28.22 27.13 27.11

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 28.10 63.29 34.75 12.43 10.41

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 14.02 14.02

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 51.69 51.70

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 13.1 13.1

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 48.31 48.30