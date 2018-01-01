You are here » Home
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
|OPEN
|533.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|8095.50
|6203.08
|5085.60
|2300.90
|1949.30
|Other Income
|148.24
|117.28
|84.94
|67.13
|116.25
|Total Income
|8243.74
|6320.36
|5170.54
|2368.04
|2065.55
|Total Expenditure
|5433.31
|4437.80
|3789.35
|1804.94
|1616.86
|Operating Profit
|2810.43
|1882.56
|1381.19
|563.10
|448.69
|Interest
|152.60
|36.22
|30.19
|30.98
|43.69
|Gross Profit
|2657.83
|1846.34
|1351.01
|532.12
|405.00
|Depreciation
|104.93
|99.81
|119.46
|30.20
|25.04
|PBT
|2744.63
|1858.89
|1231.55
|501.92
|379.96
|Tax
|604.02
|374.62
|224.02
|68.10
|-6.15
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|2140.61
|1484.27
|1007.53
|433.82
|386.11
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-180.50
|0.00
|-138.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|2321.11
|1484.27
|1145.58
|433.82
|386.11
|Equity Share Capital
|28.22
|28.22
|27.13
|27.12
|27.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|9408.40
|7337.75
|4924.92
|2878.90
|2496.09
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|75.86
|52.31
|37.14
|16.01
|14.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|14.02
|14.03
|14
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|51.70
|51.72
|51.69
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|13.1
|13.1
|13.03
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|48.30
|48.28
|48.31
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
