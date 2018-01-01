Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 8095.50 6203.08 5085.60 2300.90 1949.30

Other Income 148.24 117.28 84.94 67.13 116.25

Total Income 8243.74 6320.36 5170.54 2368.04 2065.55

Total Expenditure 5433.31 4437.80 3789.35 1804.94 1616.86

Operating Profit 2810.43 1882.56 1381.19 563.10 448.69

Interest 152.60 36.22 30.19 30.98 43.69

Gross Profit 2657.83 1846.34 1351.01 532.12 405.00

Depreciation 104.93 99.81 119.46 30.20 25.04

PBT 2744.63 1858.89 1231.55 501.92 379.96

Tax 604.02 374.62 224.02 68.10 -6.15

Net Profit/(Loss) 2140.61 1484.27 1007.53 433.82 386.11

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items -180.50 0.00 -138.05 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 2321.11 1484.27 1145.58 433.82 386.11

Equity Share Capital 28.22 28.22 27.13 27.12 27.09

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 9408.40 7337.75 4924.92 2878.90 2496.09

EPS

Basic EPS 75.86 52.31 37.14 16.01 14.26

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 14.02 14.03 14

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 51.70 51.72 51.69

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 13.1 13.1 13.03

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 48.30 48.28 48.31