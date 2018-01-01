JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 533.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 533.10
CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Company Information

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Chairman & Managing Director : Glenn Saldanha
Director : Julio F Ribeiro
Director : Sridhar Gorthi
Director (Corporate Affairs) : Cheryl Pinto
Director : D R Mehta
Non Executive Director : B E Saldanha
Non Executive Director : Rajesh Desai
Director : Brian W Tempest
Director : Bernard Munos
Director : Milind Sarwate
Company Secretary : Harish Kuber
Executive Director : Murali Neelakantan
AUDITOR : Walker Chandiok & Co LLP
IND NAME : Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
B/2 Mahalaxmi Chambers, 22 Bhulabhai Desai Road,Mumbai,Maharashtra-400026
Ph : 91-22-40189999
WEBSITE : http://www.glenmarkpharma.com
E-mail : complianceofficer@glenmarkpharma.com

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: