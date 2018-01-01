JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office B/2 Mahalaxmi Chambers
22 Bhulabhai Desai Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-40189986
Phone1 - 91-22-40189999
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - complianceofficer@glenmarkpharma.co
Corporate Office HDO-Corporate Bulding Wing A
BD Sawant Marg Chakala
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-40189999
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - complianceofficer@glenmarkpharma.co
Development Centre Plot No C-152
MIDC Sinnar Industrial Area
Nasik - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Development Centre Plot No M4 Taloja Industrial
Area MIDC Taloja Taluka Panvel
Raigad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Development Centre Chemin De La Combeta 5
2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds
Switzerland - Switzerland
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Development Centre Plot No A-607
TTC Industrial Area MIDC
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Chemin De La Combeta 5
2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds
Switzerland - Switzerland
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Plot No D-508
TTC Industrial Area
Navi Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No 7
Colvale Industrial Estate
Bardez - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Unit I Kishanpura Village
Baddi Nalagarh Road Tehsil
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Calle 9 Ing Mayer Oks N 593
Parque Industrial Pilar
Argentina - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Fibichova 143
56617 Vysoke Myto
Czech Repulic - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No 2 Phase-II Pharma Zone
Special Eco. Zone Pithampur
Indore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Z-103 I Dahej SEZ
Dahej District
Bharuch - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No 163-165/170-172
Chandramouli Industrial Estate
Sholapur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant D-42 Plot No 50
Kundaim Industrial Esate
Kundaim - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Unit III Kishanpura Village
Baddi Nalagarh Road
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant E-37 MIDC Industrial Area
D-Road Satpur
Nasik - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 3109-C GIDC Industrial Estate
Ankleshwar
Bharuch - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Rua Frei Liberato De Gries 548
Jardim Arpoadar CEP05572-210
Sao Paulo - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No B-25 Five Star MIDC
Shendra
Aurangabad. - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Plot No A-80 MIDC Area
Kurkumbh Daund
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Business Unit II Village
Bhattanwala PO Rajpura Nalagar
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Growth Centre
Samlik-Marchak
Sikkim East - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

