You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
|OPEN
|533.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
|OPEN
|533.10
|CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15138.62
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
B/2 Mahalaxmi Chambers
22 Bhulabhai Desai Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-40189986
Phone1 - 91-22-40189999
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - complianceofficer@glenmarkpharma.co
|Corporate Office
|
HDO-Corporate Bulding Wing A
BD Sawant Marg Chakala
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-40189999
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - complianceofficer@glenmarkpharma.co
|Development Centre
|
Plot No C-152
MIDC Sinnar Industrial Area
Nasik - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Development Centre
|
Plot No M4 Taloja Industrial
Area MIDC Taloja Taluka Panvel
Raigad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Development Centre
|
Chemin De La Combeta 5
2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds
Switzerland - Switzerland
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Development Centre
|
Plot No A-607
TTC Industrial Area MIDC
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Chemin De La Combeta 5
2300 La Chaux-de-Fonds
Switzerland - Switzerland
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No D-508
TTC Industrial Area
Navi Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 7
Colvale Industrial Estate
Bardez - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Unit I Kishanpura Village
Baddi Nalagarh Road Tehsil
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Calle 9 Ing Mayer Oks N 593
Parque Industrial Pilar
Argentina - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Fibichova 143
56617 Vysoke Myto
Czech Repulic - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 2 Phase-II Pharma Zone
Special Eco. Zone Pithampur
Indore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Z-103 I Dahej SEZ
Dahej District
Bharuch - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 163-165/170-172
Chandramouli Industrial Estate
Sholapur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
D-42 Plot No 50
Kundaim Industrial Esate
Kundaim - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Unit III Kishanpura Village
Baddi Nalagarh Road
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
E-37 MIDC Industrial Area
D-Road Satpur
Nasik - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
3109-C GIDC Industrial Estate
Ankleshwar
Bharuch - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Rua Frei Liberato De Gries 548
Jardim Arpoadar CEP05572-210
Sao Paulo - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No B-25 Five Star MIDC
Shendra
Aurangabad. - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No A-80 MIDC Area
Kurkumbh Daund
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Business Unit II Village
Bhattanwala PO Rajpura Nalagar
Solan - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Growth Centre
Samlik-Marchak
Sikkim East - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices