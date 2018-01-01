JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 533.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 533.10
CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 46.54 46.53 46.53 46.50 46.49
Total Promoters 46.54 46.53 46.53 46.50 46.49
Non Promoter
Institutions 37.07 38.56 38.89 40.80 41.24
Financial Institutions / Banks 2.79 2.78 2.89 2.72 3.35
Foreign Institutional Investors 31.03 33.24 33.51 34.76 34.38
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 3.20 2.52 2.47 3.31 3.48
Non-Institution 16.40 14.91 14.58 12.69 12.27
Indian Public 11.63 10.84 10.30 8.54 8.40
Others 4.77 4.07 4.28 4.15 3.87
Total Non Promoter 53.47 53.47 53.47 53.49 53.51
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 99.99 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: