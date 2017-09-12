Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Latest News & Headlines
-
Glenmark: Risk-reward turning favourable even as stocks hit 52-week low
1.50 am | 1 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Businesses in other geographies can drive growth, US challenges remain
-
Glenmark Pharma declines 9% on weak Q3 results
9.53 am | 9 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock fell 9% to Rs 524, its 52-week low on BSE trade after the company reported 78% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1.05 billion for th...
-
More USFDA approvals do not mean better margins for Indian 'big pharma'
1.14 am | 11 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
Indian pharma firms including their subsidiaries have received around 304 abbreviated new drug application approvals from the USFDA in 2017
-
Pharma companies focus on limited competition drugs for the US market
12.05 am | 10 Jan 2018 | Business Standard
Companies are sharing their strategy at JP Morgan Conference
-
Indian pharma sees traction in novel biologics
12.44 am | 28 Dec 2017 | Business Standard
While Glenmark is betting on its biologic for atorpic dermatitis, Biocon was the first to develop and introduce two novel biologics in the Indian mark...
-
Lupin, Glenmark Pharma hit 52-week lows
10.45 am | 4 Dec 2017 | Business Standard
In past one month, the market price of Lupin has fallen 23%, while of Glenmark Pharma by 12% against 2% decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.
-
Glenmark Pharma falls 3% as Baddi unit gets 7 observations from USFDA
1.27 pm | 28 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
The stock dipped 3% to Rs 574 on the BSE in intra-day trade.
-
Glenmark Pharma gets 7 US FDA observations for Baddi unit, to reply soon
11.11 am | 28 Nov 2017 | Press Trust of India
Glenmark said its Baddi unit contributes approximately 10 per cent of the revenue of the US sales
-
Glenmark gets USFDA nod to market Loestrin contraceptive tablets
10.52 am | 20 Nov 2017 | Press Trust of India
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals will sell the generic version of the tablets used to prevent pregnancy
-
Glenmark Pharma launches nicotine substitute gum Kwitz
2.12 pm | 16 Nov 2017 | Press Trust of India
Kwitz nicotine gum will be available in two variants of 2 mg as an OTC product 4mg as prescription product, the company said in a statement
-
New launches near-term triggers for Glenmark
12.09 am | 7 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
Risk-reward remains favourable as current tepid growth is factored in
-
Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Glenmark gain even after price-fixing charges in US
10.09 am | 2 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
Nifty Pharma index, the largest gainer among sectoral indices, was up 2.8%, as compared to unchanged in Nifty 50 index at 10,441 at 09:46 AM
-
Four pharma firms face US price-fixing charge
1.53 am | 2 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
US lawmakers turn the heat on Dr Reddy's, Glenmark, Sun Pharma and Emcure
-
R&D growth in pharma firms like Cipla, Dr Reddy's outpaces revenue growth
11.55 pm | 28 Sep 2017 | Business Standard
Domestic pharma majors are betting big on R&D to drive future growth
-
Recent approvals to help Glenmark Pharma scale up FY18 growth
12.19 am | 28 Sep 2017 | Business Standard
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has gained over five per cent since its lows this month on brokerage upgrades which highlight the upside from product launche...
-
Glenmark Pharma: Recent approvals to help scale up FY18 growth
3.40 pm | 27 Sep 2017 | Business Standard
Upfront payments from out licensing deals could be the other trigger
-
Glenmark expects generics to drive growth over next 3-4 years
4.08 pm | 24 Sep 2017 | Press Trust of India
Focus in emerging markets will be to invest in product pipeline in dermatology, respiratory, oncology therapy
-
Glenmark gets USFDA nod for generic skin ointment
4.23 pm | 19 Sep 2017 | Press Trust of India
The Mumbai-based firm's product is the generic version of Perrigo New York Inc's Desonide Ointment
-
Glenmark awaiting fresh triggers
11.22 pm | 12 Sep 2017 | Business Standard
Large product approvals, deals can drive growth, help pare debt
