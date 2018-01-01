JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 533.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 533.10
CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Lupin 770.10 5.70 0.75 3141.33
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 3.70 0.69 2140.61
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -10.45 -1.76 1706.76
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 16.65 0.78 1384.10
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 14.25 1.43 1053.27
Cipla 579.40 6.05 1.06 974.94
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -11.55 -0.52 883.16
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -17.85 -1.34 854.22
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 51.35 2.17 776.78
Cadila Health. 389.40 5.60 1.46 661.90
Biocon 594.95 0.30 0.05 519.30
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 30.60 2.31 499.81
Natco Pharma 729.55 8.50 1.18 494.80
Alembic Pharma 541.05 7.40 1.39 430.63
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -17.25 -0.76 336.78
Pfizer 2188.40 -5.35 -0.24 336.78
Sanofi India 5080.05 36.30 0.72 297.00
Syngene Intl. 578.50 2.50 0.43 287.30
Apollo Hospitals 1130.45 -19.45 -1.69 285.15
Abbott India 5626.70 -9.05 -0.16 276.65
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: