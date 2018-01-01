JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 122,952.12 7,806.70 -34.95 28,051.63
Cipla 579.40 46,647.50 10,974.58 974.94 13,375.72
Piramal Enterp. 2,413.80 43,520.82 3,809.31 776.78 24,714.53
Cadila Health. 389.40 39,862.88 3,274.50 661.90 9,628.40
Biocon 594.95 35,697.00 2,618.40 519.30 6,764.80
Dr Reddy's Labs 2,147.10 35,620.39 9,719.80 1,384.10 14,059.20
Lupin 770.10 34,816.22 12,753.15 3,141.33 15,657.01
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 34,099.38 9,781.21 1,706.76 11,510.96
Divi's Lab. 1,010.70 26,829.03 4,065.78 1,053.27 5,459.94
Alkem Lab 2,198.05 26,277.69 4,656.12 883.16 4,853.23
Torrent Pharma. 1,310.60 22,177.97 4,592.68 854.22 7,032.56
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2,250.15 19,058.77 2,994.51 336.78 2,304.29
Apollo Hospitals 1,130.45 15,726.82 6,441.77 285.15 6,344.75
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 15,138.62 8,095.50 2,140.61 12,215.55
Natco Pharma 729.55 13,460.20 2,002.80 494.80 1,943.00
Jubilant Life 804.35 12,813.30 2,622.99 79.19 3,791.31
Abbott India 5,626.70 11,956.74 2,938.69 276.65 1,434.16
Ajanta Pharma 1,352.60 11,902.88 1,822.71 499.81 1,512.71
Sanofi India 5,080.05 11,699.36 2,419.70 297.00 1,775.60
Syngene Intl. 578.50 11,570.00 1,200.90 287.30 2,291.10
