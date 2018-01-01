JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 533.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 533.10
CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Price Performance

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) 1-DAY (%) 1-WK (%) 1-MTH (%) 3-MTH (%) 6-MTH (%) 1-YR (%) 3-YR (%)
Sun Pharma.Inds. 512.45 1.11 -6.46 -13.05 -1.60 5.99 -25.03 -50.52
Cipla 579.40 1.06 0.00 -6.73 -1.92 3.58 -1.45 -19.51
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 -1.08 -10.04 -13.94 -11.85 29.95 185.92
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 -0.57 -7.98 -6.15 -18.57 -11.11 23.90
Biocon 594.95 0.05 -4.49 -2.74 14.46 74.70 67.98 309.04
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 -1.62 -2.41 -4.81 -0.82 -21.06 -37.42
Lupin 770.10 0.75 -2.75 -8.24 -8.86 -21.53 -46.76 -59.11
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -1.76 -3.13 -4.25 -14.06 -23.24 -11.14 0.77
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 1.43 0.05 -2.39 -4.71 25.58 33.01 12.23
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 -1.12 0.80 4.66 22.61 11.43 (-)
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 -3.90 -7.96 -1.61 8.75 -1.45 19.78
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -0.76 -5.23 -8.07 -7.89 -7.40 -16.65 -31.61
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 -2.59 0.28 -0.67 -7.77 -39.04 -35.95
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 -3.69 -10.85 -24.12 -1.17 -6.62 77.35
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 -6.46 -14.29 17.79 15.19 7.43 390.76
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 -1.99 -5.08 3.11 34.28 25.60 47.53
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 2.31 -1.19 -5.08 -7.42 13.68 -20.78 3.14
Sanofi India 5080.05 0.72 0.27 5.29 9.51 24.93 19.61 50.76
Syngene Intl. 578.50 0.43 -0.73 -4.26 7.23 22.97 14.44 (-)
ERIS Lifescience 816.00 3.96 2.77 6.58 2.78 36.96 (-) (-)
NEXT

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: