Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar
|536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
|OPEN
|533.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Piramal Enterp.
|2413.80
|2.17
|43520.82
|2858.36
|439.67
|15.79
|152.87
|Cadila Health.
|389.40
|1.46
|39862.88
|3259.60
|542.90
|12.88
|30.23
|Biocon
|594.95
|0.05
|35697.00
|1057.90
|113.60
|6.17
|96.43
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|2147.10
|0.78
|35620.39
|3834.10
|294.20
|36.97
|58.08
|Lupin
|770.10
|0.75
|34816.22
|3975.62
|222.23
|35.42
|21.74
|Aurobindo Pharma
|582.00
|-1.76
|34099.38
|4336.11
|594.86
|33.45
|17.40
|Divi's Lab.
|1010.70
|1.43
|26829.03
|820.70
|231.47
|32.67
|30.94
|Alkem Lab
|2198.05
|-0.52
|26277.69
|1740.47
|180.87
|65.13
|33.75
|Torrent Pharma.
|1310.60
|-1.34
|22177.97
|1477.00
|58.00
|22.22
|58.98
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|2250.15
|-0.76
|19058.77
|703.91
|89.69
|38.95
|57.77
|Glenmark Pharma.
|536.45
|0.69
|15138.62
|2203.67
|104.74
|45.15
|11.88
|Natco Pharma
|729.55
|1.18
|13460.20
|562.20
|217.40
|31.40
|23.23
|Jubilant Life
|804.35
|0.99
|12813.30
|2067.76
|212.84
|12.74
|63.14
|Abbott India
|5626.70
|-0.16
|11956.74
|881.49
|115.39
|161.52
|34.84
|Ajanta Pharma
|1352.60
|2.31
|11902.88
|587.05
|147.47
|51.92
|26.05
|Sanofi India
|5080.05
|0.72
|11699.36
|670.40
|76.00
|141.55
|35.89
|Syngene Intl.
|578.50
|0.43
|11570.00
|387.70
|82.00
|14.96
|38.67
|ERIS Lifescience
|816.00
|3.96
|11220.00
|208.97
|74.92
|20.59
|39.63
|Alembic Pharma
|541.05
|1.39
|10198.79
|840.02
|130.85
|17.88
|30.26
|Pfizer
|2188.40
|-0.24
|10011.93
|456.54
|87.24
|70.74
|30.94
