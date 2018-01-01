JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 533.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 533.10
CLOSE 532.75
VOLUME 25161
52-Week high 930.00
52-Week low 517.40
P/E 11.88
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,139
Buy Price 536.45
Buy Qty 47.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Piramal Enterp. 2413.80 2.17 43520.82 2858.36 439.67 15.79 152.87
Cadila Health. 389.40 1.46 39862.88 3259.60 542.90 12.88 30.23
Biocon 594.95 0.05 35697.00 1057.90 113.60 6.17 96.43
Dr Reddy's Labs 2147.10 0.78 35620.39 3834.10 294.20 36.97 58.08
Lupin 770.10 0.75 34816.22 3975.62 222.23 35.42 21.74
Aurobindo Pharma 582.00 -1.76 34099.38 4336.11 594.86 33.45 17.40
Divi's Lab. 1010.70 1.43 26829.03 820.70 231.47 32.67 30.94
Alkem Lab 2198.05 -0.52 26277.69 1740.47 180.87 65.13 33.75
Torrent Pharma. 1310.60 -1.34 22177.97 1477.00 58.00 22.22 58.98
Glaxosmi. Pharma 2250.15 -0.76 19058.77 703.91 89.69 38.95 57.77
Glenmark Pharma. 536.45 0.69 15138.62 2203.67 104.74 45.15 11.88
Natco Pharma 729.55 1.18 13460.20 562.20 217.40 31.40 23.23
Jubilant Life 804.35 0.99 12813.30 2067.76 212.84 12.74 63.14
Abbott India 5626.70 -0.16 11956.74 881.49 115.39 161.52 34.84
Ajanta Pharma 1352.60 2.31 11902.88 587.05 147.47 51.92 26.05
Sanofi India 5080.05 0.72 11699.36 670.40 76.00 141.55 35.89
Syngene Intl. 578.50 0.43 11570.00 387.70 82.00 14.96 38.67
ERIS Lifescience 816.00 3.96 11220.00 208.97 74.92 20.59 39.63
Alembic Pharma 541.05 1.39 10198.79 840.02 130.85 17.88 30.26
Pfizer 2188.40 -0.24 10011.93 456.54 87.24 70.74 30.94

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals: