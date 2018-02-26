JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

BSE: 532296 Sector: Health care
NSE: GLENMARK ISIN Code: INE935A01035
BSE 15:44 | 12 Mar 536.45 3.70
(0.69%)
OPEN

533.10

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 536.65 3.50
(0.66%)
OPEN

534.80

 HIGH

542.00

 LOW

533.75
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Price History

From: To:
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 533.10 542.00 533.10 536.45 25161 571
09-03-2018 552.60 552.60 530.00 532.75 26495 622
08-03-2018 562.30 563.75 549.05 552.00 33674 716
07-03-2018 562.50 566.70 557.30 559.00 61689 1194
06-03-2018 555.00 568.00 554.00 559.65 256263 2099
05-03-2018 543.50 553.00 538.65 550.70 75305 1675
01-03-2018 541.05 550.95 541.00 543.40 1034705 1182
28-02-2018 540.75 546.65 537.50 543.75 1037053 1711
27-02-2018 541.00 542.20 538.00 540.65 37248 952
26-02-2018 535.00 542.30 532.00 536.90 31654 795
23-02-2018 521.15 536.50 521.15 533.80 52204 1127
22-02-2018 527.95 531.80 522.80 524.40 62937 1366
21-02-2018 526.00 527.10 522.00 524.70 40507 812
20-02-2018 521.05 528.00 521.05 524.55 29491 842
19-02-2018 521.90 527.50 517.40 523.35 72425 2103
16-02-2018 526.10 532.05 520.40 521.80 56265 1940
15-02-2018 529.20 534.60 526.65 529.55 69091 2448
12-02-2018 538.00 549.85 531.00 534.95 136037 2553
09-02-2018 544.90 544.90 524.20 535.10 541906 11900
08-02-2018 570.00 580.10 560.00 578.05 99481 2406
