You are here » Home
» » Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|BSE: 532296
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: GLENMARK
|ISIN Code: INE935A01035
|
BSE
15:44 | 12 Mar
|
536.45
|
3.70
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
533.10
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.10
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
536.65
|
3.50
(0.66%)
|
OPEN
534.80
|
HIGH
542.00
|
LOW
533.75
|OPEN
|533.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
|OPEN
|533.10
|CLOSE
|532.75
|VOLUME
|25161
|52-Week high
|930.00
|52-Week low
|517.40
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,139
|Buy Price
|536.45
|Buy Qty
|47.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|534.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|533.15
|VOLUME
|713862
|52-Week high
|927.65
|52-Week low
|517.05
|P/E
|11.88
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15138.62
|Buy Price
|536.95
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|537.00
|Sell Qty
|2083.00
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GLENMARK) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|533.10
|542.00
|533.10
|536.45
|25161
|571
|09-03-2018
|552.60
|552.60
|530.00
|532.75
|26495
|622
|08-03-2018
|562.30
|563.75
|549.05
|552.00
|33674
|716
|07-03-2018
|562.50
|566.70
|557.30
|559.00
|61689
|1194
|06-03-2018
|555.00
|568.00
|554.00
|559.65
|256263
|2099
|05-03-2018
|543.50
|553.00
|538.65
|550.70
|75305
|1675
|01-03-2018
|541.05
|550.95
|541.00
|543.40
|1034705
|1182
|28-02-2018
|540.75
|546.65
|537.50
|543.75
|1037053
|1711
|27-02-2018
|541.00
|542.20
|538.00
|540.65
|37248
|952
|26-02-2018
|535.00
|542.30
|532.00
|536.90
|31654
|795
|23-02-2018
|521.15
|536.50
|521.15
|533.80
|52204
|1127
|22-02-2018
|527.95
|531.80
|522.80
|524.40
|62937
|1366
|21-02-2018
|526.00
|527.10
|522.00
|524.70
|40507
|812
|20-02-2018
|521.05
|528.00
|521.05
|524.55
|29491
|842
|19-02-2018
|521.90
|527.50
|517.40
|523.35
|72425
|2103
|16-02-2018
|526.10
|532.05
|520.40
|521.80
|56265
|1940
|15-02-2018
|529.20
|534.60
|526.65
|529.55
|69091
|2448
|12-02-2018
|538.00
|549.85
|531.00
|534.95
|136037
|2553
|09-02-2018
|544.90
|544.90
|524.20
|535.10
|541906
|11900
|08-02-2018
|570.00
|580.10
|560.00
|578.05
|99481
|2406
Quick Links for Glenmark Pharmaceuticals:
Back to Top