About Glittek Granites Ltd.
Glittek Granites Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of granite tiles and slabs. The Company's product range comprises tiles, panels and slabs for interior and exterior walls, floor cladding, facades, table and counter tops. The Company exports its products to various countries, including United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Si...> More
Glittek Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.07
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.00
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|7.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Glittek Granites Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.28
|5.59
|-5.55
|Other Income
|0.15
|-0.09
|266.67
|Total Income
|5.43
|5.5
|-1.27
|Total Expenses
|4.93
|5.05
|-2.38
|Operating Profit
|0.51
|0.45
|13.33
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|0.02
|-300
|Equity Capital
|13.29
|13.29
|-
Glittek Granites Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sanguine Media
|0.59
|-1.67
|6.73
|Nag. Agri Tech.
|7.00
|0.43
|6.56
|Unique Organics
|10.93
|-4.96
|6.50
|Glittek Granite
|2.45
|-4.30
|6.36
|Milestone Glob.
|12.40
|0.00
|6.22
|Taaza Intern.
|8.27
|-4.94
|6.00
|Brahma. Himghar
|4.08
|-4.90
|5.71
Glittek Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Glittek Granites Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-22.47%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|-2.00%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.54%
|6 Month
|21.29%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|-0.81%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|-12.19%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Glittek Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.45
|
|2.60
|Week Low/High
|2.45
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.45
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.73
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|20.00
