Glittek Granites Ltd.

BSE: 513528 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741B01027
BSE LIVE 12:05 | 12 Mar 2.45 -0.11
(-4.30%)
OPEN

2.60

 HIGH

2.60

 LOW

2.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glittek Granites Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Glittek Granites Ltd.

Glittek Granites Ltd

Glittek Granites Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of granite tiles and slabs. The Company's product range comprises tiles, panels and slabs for interior and exterior walls, floor cladding, facades, table and counter tops. The Company exports its products to various countries, including United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Si...> More

Glittek Granites Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.00
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Glittek Granites Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.28 5.59 -5.55
Other Income 0.15 -0.09 266.67
Total Income 5.43 5.5 -1.27
Total Expenses 4.93 5.05 -2.38
Operating Profit 0.51 0.45 13.33
Net Profit -0.04 0.02 -300
Equity Capital 13.29 13.29 -
Glittek Granites Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sanguine Media 0.59 -1.67 6.73
Nag. Agri Tech. 7.00 0.43 6.56
Unique Organics 10.93 -4.96 6.50
Glittek Granite 2.45 -4.30 6.36
Milestone Glob. 12.40 0.00 6.22
Taaza Intern. 8.27 -4.94 6.00
Brahma. Himghar 4.08 -4.90 5.71
Glittek Granites Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.87
Banks/FIs 8.28
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.36
Glittek Granites Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -22.47% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month -2.00% NA 2.08% 1.54%
6 Month 21.29% NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year -0.81% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year -12.19% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Glittek Granites Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.45
2.60
Week Low/High 2.45
3.00
Month Low/High 2.45
3.00
YEAR Low/High 1.73
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
20.00

