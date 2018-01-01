JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Glittek Granites Ltd

Glittek Granites Ltd.

BSE: 513528 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741B01027
BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar 2.45 -0.11
(-4.30%)
OPEN

2.60

 HIGH

2.60

 LOW

2.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glittek Granites Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.56
VOLUME 950
52-Week high 4.67
52-Week low 1.73
P/E 35.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 2.45
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 2.60
CLOSE 2.56
VOLUME 950
52-Week high 4.67
52-Week low 1.73
P/E 35.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 2.45
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Brokerage Reports

Date Broker Report Action Price
No record found.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Glittek Granites: