You are here » Home » » Glittek Granites Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 513528
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741B01027
|BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar
|2.45
|
-0.11
(-4.30%)
|
OPEN
2.60
|
HIGH
2.60
|
LOW
2.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glittek Granites Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|950
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|1.73
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|13.29
|13.29
|13.29
|Reserves
|5.78
|5.68
|4.96
|Total Shareholders Funds
|19.07
|18.97
|18.25
|Secured Loans
|15.45
|17.37
|16.99
|Unsecured Loans
|0.03
|0.34
|0.93
|Total Debt
|15.48
|17.71
|17.92
|Total Liabilities
|34.55
|36.68
|36.17
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|32.79
|32.72
|32.87
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|15.33
|11.54
|11.42
|Sundry Debtors
|9.78
|14.86
|14.14
|Cash and Bank
|0.47
|0.22
|0.49
|Loans and Advances
|1.30
|1.71
|2.35
|Total Current Assets
|26.88
|28.33
|28.40
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|1.35
|1.49
|2.36
|Provisions
|0.06
|0.18
|0.85
|Net Current Assets
|25.47
|26.66
|25.19
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|34.54
|36.68
|36.19
Quick Links for Glittek Granites:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices