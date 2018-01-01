JUST IN
Glittek Granites Ltd.

BSE: 513528 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741B01027
BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar 2.45 -0.11
(-4.30%)
OPEN

2.60

 HIGH

2.60

 LOW

2.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glittek Granites Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 13.29 13.29 13.29
Reserves 5.78 5.68 4.96
Total Shareholders Funds 19.07 18.97 18.25
Secured Loans 15.45 17.37 16.99
Unsecured Loans 0.03 0.34 0.93
Total Debt 15.48 17.71 17.92
Total Liabilities 34.55 36.68 36.17
Application of Funds
Gross Block 32.79 32.72 32.87
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 15.33 11.54 11.42
Sundry Debtors 9.78 14.86 14.14
Cash and Bank 0.47 0.22 0.49
Loans and Advances 1.30 1.71 2.35
Total Current Assets 26.88 28.33 28.40
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 1.35 1.49 2.36
Provisions 0.06 0.18 0.85
Net Current Assets 25.47 26.66 25.19
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 34.54 36.68 36.19
