Glittek Granites Ltd.

BSE: 513528 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741B01027
BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar 2.45 -0.11
(-4.30%)
OPEN

2.60

 HIGH

2.60

 LOW

2.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glittek Granites Ltd
OPEN 2.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.56
VOLUME 950
52-Week high 4.67
52-Week low 1.73
P/E 35.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 2.45
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-2017 Sep-2017 Jun-2017 Mar-2017 Dec-2016
Revenue 5.28 5.43 7.82 5.18 5.59
Other Income 0.15 0.12 -0.03 0.30 -0.09
Total Income 5.43 5.56 7.79 5.48 5.50
Expenditure 4.93 5.04 7.11 5.05 5.05
Operating Profit 0.51 0.52 0.68 0.43 0.45
Interest 0.23 0.21 0.21 0.18 0.18
PBDT 0.28 0.30 0.47 0.25 0.28
Depreciation 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.25 0.26
PBT -0.03 0.19 0.22 -0.13 0.02
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.04 0.18 0.18 -0.13 0.02
EPS (Rs) -0.02 0.07 0.07 -0.05 0.01
