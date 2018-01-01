You are here » Home
Glittek Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 513528
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741B01027
|
BSE
12:05 | 12 Mar
|
2.45
|
-0.11
(-4.30%)
|
OPEN
2.60
|
HIGH
2.60
|
LOW
2.45
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Glittek Granites Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|950
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|1.73
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|2.60
|CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|950
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|1.73
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|5.28
|5.43
|7.82
|5.18
|5.59
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.12
|-0.03
|0.30
|-0.09
|Total Income
|5.43
|5.56
|7.79
|5.48
|5.50
|Expenditure
|4.93
|5.04
|7.11
|5.05
|5.05
|Operating Profit
|0.51
|0.52
|0.68
|0.43
|0.45
|Interest
|0.23
|0.21
|0.21
|0.18
|0.18
|PBDT
|0.28
|0.30
|0.47
|0.25
|0.28
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.25
|0.26
|PBT
|-0.03
|0.19
|0.22
|-0.13
|0.02
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|0.18
|0.18
|-0.13
|0.02
|EPS (Rs)
|-0.02
|0.07
|0.07
|-0.05
|0.01
Quick Links for Glittek Granites: