Glittek Granites Ltd.

BSE: 513528 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741B01027
BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar 2.45 -0.11
(-4.30%)
OPEN

2.60

 HIGH

2.60

 LOW

2.45
Glittek Granites Ltd
OPEN 2.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.56
VOLUME 950
52-Week high 4.67
52-Week low 1.73
P/E 35.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 2.45
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.87 0.96 0.93
Current Ratio 1.50 1.39 1.31
Asset turnover ratio 0.78 1.04 1.04
Inventory turnover ratio 1.91 2.96 3.52
Debtors turnover ratio 2.08 2.35 2.32
Interest Coverage ratio 1.27 1.73 1.63
Operating Margin (%) 9.22 9.32 10.23
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.39 2.12 2.23
Return on Capital Employed (%) 3.79 5.90 6.85
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.53 3.87 4.14
