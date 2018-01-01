You are here » Home » » Glittek Granites Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 513528
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741B01027
|BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar
|2.45
|
-0.11
(-4.30%)
|
OPEN
2.60
|
HIGH
2.60
|
LOW
2.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glittek Granites Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|950
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|1.73
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.87
|0.96
|0.93
|Current Ratio
|1.50
|1.39
|1.31
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.78
|1.04
|1.04
|Inventory turnover ratio
|1.91
|2.96
|3.52
|Debtors turnover ratio
|2.08
|2.35
|2.32
|Interest Coverage ratio
|1.27
|1.73
|1.63
|Operating Margin (%)
|9.22
|9.32
|10.23
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.39
|2.12
|2.23
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|3.79
|5.90
|6.85
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.53
|3.87
|4.14
Quick Links for Glittek Granites:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices