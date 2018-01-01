Glittek Granites Ltd.

Glittek Granites Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of granite tiles and slabs. The Company's product range comprises tiles, panels and slabs for interior and exterior walls, floor cladding, facades, table and counter tops. The Company exports its products to various countries, including United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore and the Middle East. Glittek Granites Limited was incorporated in the year 1990. The company transforms plain floors and drab walls into mirror-polished surfaces of varied hues with its granite. Glittek's beautifully crafted countertops and panels add glamour to a work place and can combine beauty with strength in a kitchen-top, making the place attractive and inviting. Glittek Granites does this with its state-of-the-art stone-processing machinery imported from Germany and Italy, and caters to clientele all over the world. The driving force that has made Glittek Granites into an internationally acclaimed company is the dynamism and vision of its Management, ably supported by its dedicated work-force, which focus on customer satisfaction by timely delivery of a quality product of international standard.slabs and tiles. During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2010 (fiscal 2010), the Company produced 51594.859 square meters of slabs and 125660.907 square meters of tiles.