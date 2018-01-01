You are here » Home » » Glittek Granites Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 513528
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741B01027
|BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar
|2.45
|
-0.11
(-4.30%)
|
OPEN
2.60
|
HIGH
2.60
|
LOW
2.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glittek Granites Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|950
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|1.73
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|5
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|513528
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|XT
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange
Quick Links for Glittek Granites:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices