Glittek Granites Ltd.

BSE: 513528 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741B01027
BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar 2.45 -0.11
(-4.30%)
OPEN

2.60

 HIGH

2.60

 LOW

2.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glittek Granites Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 5
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 513528
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group XT
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange

