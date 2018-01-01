You are here » Home » » Glittek Granites Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 513528
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741B01027
|BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar
|2.45
|
-0.11
(-4.30%)
|
OPEN
2.60
|
HIGH
2.60
|
LOW
2.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glittek Granites Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|950
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|1.73
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
42 K I A D B Industrial Area
Hoskote
Bangalore - India
FAX - 91-80-27971567
Phone1 - 91-80-27971565/66
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - info@glittek.com
|Corporate Office
|
224 A J C Bose Road
Krishna - 711
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-2287-8577
Phone1 - 91-33-2290-7902/2287-7892/2287-7622
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Head Office
|
224 A J C Bose Road
Krishna - 711
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-2287-8577
Phone1 - 91-33-2290-7902/2287-7892/2287-7622
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
42 KIADB Industrial Estate
Hoskote
Bangalore - India
FAX - 91-80-27971567
Phone1 - 91-80-27971565/27971566
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - contact@envairelectrodyne.com
