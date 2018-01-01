You are here » Home » » Glittek Granites Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 513528
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741B01027
|BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar
|2.45
|
-0.11
(-4.30%)
|
OPEN
2.60
|
HIGH
2.60
|
LOW
2.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glittek Granites Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|950
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|1.73
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|63.87
|63.87
|63.87
|63.87
|63.87
|Total Promoters
|63.87
|63.87
|63.87
|63.87
|63.87
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|8.28
|8.28
|8.28
|8.28
|9.41
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|8.28
|8.28
|8.28
|8.28
|9.41
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|27.85
|27.85
|27.85
|27.85
|26.72
|Indian Public
|25.49
|25.75
|26.00
|25.86
|24.89
|Others
|2.36
|2.10
|1.85
|1.99
|1.83
|Total Non Promoter
|36.13
|36.13
|36.13
|36.13
|36.13
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
