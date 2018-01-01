JUST IN
Glittek Granites Ltd.

BSE: 513528 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE741B01027
BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar 2.45 -0.11
(-4.30%)
OPEN

2.60

 HIGH

2.60

 LOW

2.45
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Glittek Granites Ltd
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 63.87 63.87 63.87 63.87 63.87
Total Promoters 63.87 63.87 63.87 63.87 63.87
Non Promoter
Institutions 8.28 8.28 8.28 8.28 9.41
Financial Institutions / Banks 8.28 8.28 8.28 8.28 9.41
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 27.85 27.85 27.85 27.85 26.72
Indian Public 25.49 25.75 26.00 25.86 24.89
Others 2.36 2.10 1.85 1.99 1.83
Total Non Promoter 36.13 36.13 36.13 36.13 36.13
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

