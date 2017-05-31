Glittek Granites Ltd.
|BSE: 513528
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE741B01027
|BSE 12:05 | 12 Mar
|2.45
|
-0.11
(-4.30%)
|
OPEN
2.60
|
HIGH
2.60
|
LOW
2.45
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Glittek Granites Ltd
|OPEN
|2.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.56
|VOLUME
|950
|52-Week high
|4.67
|52-Week low
|1.73
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|2.45
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|35.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Glittek Granites Ltd. (GLITTEKGRANITE) - Announcements
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
08/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Board Meeting On February 08 2018
31/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended December 2017
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting
13/12/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Board Meeting On December 13 2017
30/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Updates
13/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Compliance Certificate For The Period Ended September 2017
30/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd STATEMENT OF INVESTOR COMPLAINTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 2017
24/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Compliance Of Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regul
24/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Scrutinizers Report
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Outcome of AGM
23/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd AGM On September 22 2017
22/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Financial Results For June 30 2017
18/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM (Cut-off date for e-voting)
05/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd AGM On September 22 2017
01/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Financial Result For June 2017
12/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd August 12 2017
27/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Grievance Redressal Mechanism As Per Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Req
17/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd March 31 2017
13/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Glittek Granites Ltd Financial Results For Mar 31 2017
31/05/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Glittek Granites:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices