JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530263 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE062C01034
BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar 3.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 7.02
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00
OPEN 3.80
CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 7.02
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00

About Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd

Incorporated in 1989 as Baid & Company Pvt Ltd, Global Capital Market became a public limited company in 1993 and acquired its present name in Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Inder Chand Baid, a chartered accountant and a member of The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association. The company is engaged in the business of leasing, merchant banking, investment banking, stock broking, share shoppe, ...> More

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.07
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 54.29
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 16.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.8 0.38 110.53
Other Income 0.07 0.27 -74.07
Total Income 0.87 0.66 31.82
Total Expenses 0.87 1.64 -46.95
Operating Profit -0.98 -
Net Profit -0.05 -1.02 95.1
Equity Capital 24.89 24.89 -
> More on Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Financials Results

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Optimus Finance 17.60 -4.86 9.80
Golden Capital 30.65 2.34 9.75
Alpha Graphic 2.39 -4.78 9.52
Global Cap.Mkt. 3.80 0.00 9.46
Bombay Talkies 1.73 0.00 9.34
Insta Finance 4.67 4.94 9.34
Nam Securities 30.55 4.98 9.32
> More on Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Peer Group

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 5.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 43.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 51.30
> More on Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -15.18% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -32.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -33.22% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -38.71% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -58.96% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.80
3.80
Week Low/High 3.80
4.00
Month Low/High 3.80
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.82
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.80
290.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Global Capital Market & Infrastructures: