You are here » Home
» Company
» Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530263
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE062C01034
|
BSE
09:27 | 12 Mar
|
3.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|7.02
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.80
|CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|7.02
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9.46
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Incorporated in 1989 as Baid & Company Pvt Ltd, Global Capital Market became a public limited company in 1993 and acquired its present name in Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Inder Chand Baid, a chartered accountant and a member of The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association.
The company is engaged in the business of leasing, merchant banking, investment banking, stock broking, share shoppe, ...> More
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-15.18%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-32.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-33.22%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-38.71%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-58.96%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.80
|
|3.80
|Week Low/High
|3.80
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.80
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.82
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.80
|
|290.00
Quick Links for Global Capital Market & Infrastructures: