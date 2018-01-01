JUST IN
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530263 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE062C01034
BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar 3.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
03-08-2017 Book Closure 15-09-2017 21-09-2017 A.G.M.
26-08-2016 Book Closure 23-09-2016 29-09-2016 A.G.M.
26-08-2015 Book Closure 22-09-2015 29-09-2015 A.G.M.
05-09-2014 Book Closure 19-09-2014 26-09-2014 A.G.M.
19-08-2013 Book Closure 20-09-2013 27-09-2013 A.G.M.
21-12-2012 Book Closure 11-01-2013 Consolidation of Shares from Rs.l/- to Rs. 10/-
22-08-2012 Book Closure 21-09-2012 28-09-2012 A.G.M.
05-09-2011 Book Closure 18-09-2011 23-09-2011 A.G.M.
21-10-2010 Book Closure 09-11-2010 Stock Split from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/-
10-08-2010 Book Closure 18-09-2010 24-09-2010 A.G.M.
24-08-2009 Book Closure 23-09-2009 29-09-2009 A.G.M.

