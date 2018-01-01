You are here » Home
» » Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530263
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE062C01034
|
BSE
09:27 | 12 Mar
|
3.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.80
|CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9.46
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|03-08-2017
|Book Closure
|15-09-2017
|21-09-2017
|A.G.M.
|26-08-2016
|Book Closure
|23-09-2016
|29-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|26-08-2015
|Book Closure
|22-09-2015
|29-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|05-09-2014
|Book Closure
|19-09-2014
|26-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|19-08-2013
|Book Closure
|20-09-2013
|27-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|21-12-2012
|Book Closure
|11-01-2013
|
|Consolidation of Shares from Rs.l/- to Rs. 10/-
|22-08-2012
|Book Closure
|21-09-2012
|28-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|05-09-2011
|Book Closure
|18-09-2011
|23-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|21-10-2010
|Book Closure
|09-11-2010
|
|Stock Split from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/-
|10-08-2010
|Book Closure
|18-09-2010
|24-09-2010
|A.G.M.
|24-08-2009
|Book Closure
|23-09-2009
|29-09-2009
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Global Capital Market & Infrastructures: