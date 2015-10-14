You are here » Home
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530263
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE062C01034
|
BSE
09:27 | 12 Mar
|
3.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|3.80
|CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|REMARKS
|06-02-2018
|Board Meeting
|Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Com...
|14-11-2017
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11-08-2017
|Board Meeting
|Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Com...
|14-02-2017
|Board Meeting
|Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
|11-11-2016
|Board Meeting
|Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of D...
|12-08-2016
|Board Meeting
|Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
|30-05-2016
|Board Meeting
|Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
|12-02-2016
|Board Meeting
|Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
|09-11-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly ResultsGlobal Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the me...
|12-08-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29-05-2015
|Board Meeting
|Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
|13-02-2015
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13-11-2014
|Board Meeting
|Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors ...
|12-08-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02-04-2014
|Board Meeting
|Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
|12-02-2014
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08-11-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14-08-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30-05-2013
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13-02-2013
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
