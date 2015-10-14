JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530263 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE062C01034
BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar 3.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00
OPEN 3.80
CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE REMARKS
06-02-2018 Board Meeting Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Com...
14-11-2017 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
11-08-2017 Board Meeting Notice is hereby given that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Com...
14-02-2017 Board Meeting Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
11-11-2016 Board Meeting Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of D...
12-08-2016 Board Meeting Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
30-05-2016 Board Meeting Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
12-02-2016 Board Meeting Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
09-11-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly ResultsGlobal Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the me...
12-08-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
29-05-2015 Board Meeting Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of Board of...
13-02-2015 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
13-11-2014 Board Meeting Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors ...
12-08-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
02-04-2014 Board Meeting Global Capital Markets Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board ...
12-02-2014 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
08-11-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
14-08-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results
30-05-2013 Board Meeting Audited Results
13-02-2013 Board Meeting Quarterly Results

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Global Capital Market & Infrastructures: