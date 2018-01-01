You are here » Home
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530263
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE062C01034
|
BSE
09:27 | 12 Mar
|
3.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|3.80
|CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
Filter:
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3.86
|8.33
|1.85
|1.93
|19.93
|Other Income
|0.91
|0.96
|0.90
|0.77
|0.53
|Total Income
|4.77
|9.29
|2.76
|2.69
|20.46
|Total Expenditure
|5.00
|9.27
|2.37
|2.22
|19.47
|Operating Profit
|-0.23
|0.01
|0.38
|0.48
|0.99
|Interest
|0.04
|0.06
|0.04
|0.02
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.27
|-0.05
|0.35
|0.46
|0.99
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.23
|0.24
|0.27
|0.60
|PBT
|-0.27
|-0.15
|0.15
|0.24
|0.49
|Tax
|0.01
|0.02
|0.04
|0.12
|0.16
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.28
|-0.17
|0.11
|0.12
|0.33
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|-0.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.19
|-0.17
|0.11
|0.12
|0.33
|Equity Share Capital
|24.89
|24.89
|24.89
|24.89
|24.89
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|15.60
|15.90
|16.11
|16.03
|15.94
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.05
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|2.36
|2.36
|2.36
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|95.00
|95.00
|95.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
