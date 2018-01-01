JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530263 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE062C01034
BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar 3.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00
OPEN 3.80
CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00
Filter:

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 3.86 8.33 1.85 1.93 19.93
Other Income 0.91 0.96 0.90 0.77 0.53
Total Income 4.77 9.29 2.76 2.69 20.46
Total Expenditure 5.00 9.27 2.37 2.22 19.47
Operating Profit -0.23 0.01 0.38 0.48 0.99
Interest 0.04 0.06 0.04 0.02 0.00
Gross Profit -0.27 -0.05 0.35 0.46 0.99
Depreciation 0.16 0.23 0.24 0.27 0.60
PBT -0.27 -0.15 0.15 0.24 0.49
Tax 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.12 0.16
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.28 -0.17 0.11 0.12 0.33
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items -0.09 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.19 -0.17 0.11 0.12 0.33
Equity Share Capital 24.89 24.89 24.89 24.89 24.89
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 15.60 15.90 16.11 16.03 15.94
EPS
Basic EPS -0.11 -0.07 0.05 0.05 0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 2.36 2.36 2.36
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 95.00 95.00 95.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0.12 0.12 0.12
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 5.00 5.00 5.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Global Capital Market & Infrastructures: