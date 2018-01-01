JUST IN
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530263 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE062C01034
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Company History

Incorporated in 1989 as Baid & Company Pvt Ltd, Global Capital Market became a public limited company in 1993 and acquired its present name in Jun.'94. The company was promoted by Inder Chand Baid, a chartered accountant and a member of The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association. The company is engaged in the business of leasing, merchant banking, investment banking, stock broking, share shoppe, bills discounting, short-term finance, corporate loans and advances, consultancy, etc. The company took up leasing in 1993-94 to provide lease finance mainly for high value equipments, vehicles and plant and machinery. It plans to expand its operations by offering a wide range of services - both fund- and non-fund-based. In Mar.'95, the company came out with a public issue to consolidate its capital base and further augment its long-term resources to meet the needs of its expanding business.

