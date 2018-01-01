You are here » Home
» » Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530263
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE062C01034
|
BSE
09:27 | 12 Mar
|
3.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|3.80
|CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9.46
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|530263
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|X
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange
Quick Links for Global Capital Market & Infrastructures: