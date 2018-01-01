JUST IN
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530263 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE062C01034
BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar 3.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 530263
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group X
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange

