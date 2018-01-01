JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530263 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE062C01034
BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar 3.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00
OPEN 3.80
CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00

Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00
Total Promoters 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00 5.00
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 95.00 95.00 95.00 95.00 95.00
Indian Public 43.70 43.44 43.38 43.23 39.39
Others 51.30 51.56 51.62 51.77 55.61
Total Non Promoter 95.00 95.00 95.00 95.00 95.00
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Global Capital Market & Infrastructures: