Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530263
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE062C01034
|BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar
|3.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
OPEN
PREVIOUS CLOSE
VOLUME
52-Week high
|0.00
52-Week low
|0.00
P/E
|54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
Buy Price
Buy Qty
Sell Price
Sell Qty
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Announcements
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31 2017<BR>
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaint For QE December 2017<BR>
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Closure of Trading Window
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Board Meeting On February 6 2018 For Consideration Of Q-III Results<BR>
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended September 30 2017<BR>
14/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd PCS Certificate U/R 40(10) Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 For Half Year Ended September 30 2017
27/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd PCS Certificate U/R 40(10) Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 For Half Year Ended September 30 2017
25/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaint For QE Sept 2017
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Closure of Trading Window
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Board Meeting On Tuesday November 14 2017 To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Provisional)
09/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Scrutinizers Report
25/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Submission Of Voting Results Under Regulation 44 Of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 And Rule 20 Of Compan
22/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Outcome of AGM
22/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd AGM On September 21 2017
07/09/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30 2017
11/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Fixes Book Closure for A G M
04/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Intimation For Book Closure For Annual General Meeting<BR>
03/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaint For QE June 2017
13/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Closure of Trading Window
13/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd Board Meeting On August 11 2017 For Consideration Of Q-I Results
13/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
