Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530263
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE062C01034
|BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar
|3.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|HDFC Bank
|1866.70
|0.73
|2014.00
|1394.00
|484175.31
|H D F C
|1854.95
|2.01
|1982.00
|1369.00
|310574.26
|St Bk of India
|252.85
|-0.12
|351.50
|241.25
|218262.65
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1100.60
|1.44
|1132.50
|825.35
|209714.92
|ICICI Bank
|300.70
|2.73
|365.65
|240.73
|193220.80
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|2.74
|627.50
|447.80
|133218.93
|IndusInd Bank
|1733.55
|2.09
|1818.00
|1345.05
|104051.13
|Bajaj Fin.
|1667.00
|0.92
|1989.00
|1082.60
|96344.26
|HDFC Stand. Life
|430.55
|1.22
|493.75
|307.65
|86606.86
|Bajaj Finserv
|5037.85
|1.41
|5835.00
|3790.05
|80172.34
|Yes Bank
|311.45
|2.64
|383.25
|275.15
|71716.03
|SBI Life Insuran
|674.15
|0.69
|738.00
|628.50
|67415.00
|ICICI Pru Life
|385.70
|-1.31
|507.90
|361.75
|55366.85
|Indiabulls Hous.
|1212.75
|1.04
|1439.40
|848.00
|51729.85
|Aditya Birla Cap
|153.00
|-0.33
|264.00
|152.00
|33673.92
|L&T Fin.Holdings
|162.40
|1.50
|213.60
|116.50
|31385.91
|Shriram Trans.
|1348.10
|0.70
|1543.45
|897.55
|30585.69
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|0.57
|206.60
|128.20
|30472.38
|Bajaj Holdings
|2720.15
|0.38
|3035.75
|2020.00
|30272.55
|IIFL Holdings
|846.75
|4.79
|864.95
|359.19
|26973.22
