Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 530263 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE062C01034
BSE 09:27 | 12 Mar 3.80 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

3.80

 HIGH

3.80

 LOW

3.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
OPEN 3.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 6.61
52-Week low 2.82
P/E 54.29
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.80
Sell Qty 24.00
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Price History

From: To:
DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 3.80 3.80 3.80 3.80 1 1
08-03-2018 3.80 3.80 3.80 3.80 102 3
06-03-2018 3.80 3.80 3.80 3.80 2500 3
05-03-2018 4.00 4.00 4.00 4.00 12 1
01-03-2018 4.43 4.65 4.21 4.21 410 5
26-02-2018 4.53 4.53 4.43 4.43 240 3
22-02-2018 4.41 4.41 4.41 4.41 2724 11
21-02-2018 4.18 4.62 4.18 4.61 3665 4
20-02-2018 4.00 4.40 4.00 4.40 731 8
16-02-2018 4.45 4.45 4.20 4.20 1430 6
15-02-2018 4.45 4.45 4.05 4.42 5520 8
12-02-2018 4.48 4.48 4.48 4.48 6 2
09-02-2018 4.88 4.88 4.48 4.48 1003 2
08-02-2018 4.65 4.65 4.65 4.65 13 1
07-02-2018 4.65 4.65 4.65 4.65 600 2
06-02-2018 4.89 4.89 4.89 4.89 2 1
31-01-2018 4.84 4.84 4.75 4.80 3277 7
30-01-2018 4.75 4.75 4.75 4.75 1001 3
22-01-2018 4.80 4.80 4.80 4.80 5 1
16-01-2018 4.75 4.75 4.75 4.75 500 2
