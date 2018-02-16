You are here » Home
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 530263
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE062C01034
|
BSE
09:27 | 12 Mar
|
3.80
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
3.80
|
HIGH
3.80
|
LOW
3.80
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd
|OPEN
|3.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|3.80
|CLOSE
|3.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|6.61
|52-Week low
|2.82
|P/E
|54.29
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.80
|Sell Qty
|24.00
Global Capital Market & Infrastructures Ltd. (GLOBALCAPMKT) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|1
|1
|08-03-2018
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|102
|3
|06-03-2018
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|2500
|3
|05-03-2018
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|4.00
|12
|1
|01-03-2018
|4.43
|4.65
|4.21
|4.21
|410
|5
|26-02-2018
|4.53
|4.53
|4.43
|4.43
|240
|3
|22-02-2018
|4.41
|4.41
|4.41
|4.41
|2724
|11
|21-02-2018
|4.18
|4.62
|4.18
|4.61
|3665
|4
|20-02-2018
|4.00
|4.40
|4.00
|4.40
|731
|8
|16-02-2018
|4.45
|4.45
|4.20
|4.20
|1430
|6
|15-02-2018
|4.45
|4.45
|4.05
|4.42
|5520
|8
|12-02-2018
|4.48
|4.48
|4.48
|4.48
|6
|2
|09-02-2018
|4.88
|4.88
|4.48
|4.48
|1003
|2
|08-02-2018
|4.65
|4.65
|4.65
|4.65
|13
|1
|07-02-2018
|4.65
|4.65
|4.65
|4.65
|600
|2
|06-02-2018
|4.89
|4.89
|4.89
|4.89
|2
|1
|31-01-2018
|4.84
|4.84
|4.75
|4.80
|3277
|7
|30-01-2018
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|1001
|3
|22-01-2018
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|5
|1
|16-01-2018
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|4.75
|500
|2
Quick Links for Global Capital Market & Infrastructures:
