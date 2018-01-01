You are here » Home » » Global Education Ltd
Global Education Ltd.
|BSE: 538406
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GLOBAL
|ISIN Code: INE291W01011
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Education Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Education Ltd
Filter:
Global Education Ltd. (GLOBAL) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|2.51
|1.03
|Reserves
|17.25
|4.68
|Total Shareholders Funds
|19.76
|5.71
|Secured Loans
|0.27
|2.58
|Unsecured Loans
|0.09
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.36
|2.58
|Total Liabilities
|20.12
|8.29
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|3.18
|4.73
|Capital Work in Progress
|1.21
|0.00
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|1.22
|0.59
|Sundry Debtors
|0.88
|0.77
|Cash and Bank
|13.87
|3.31
|Loans and Advances
|4.01
|1.71
|Total Current Assets
|19.98
|6.38
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|2.44
|1.60
|Provisions
|0.14
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|17.40
|4.78
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|20.11
|8.30
