Global Education Ltd.

BSE: 538406 Sector: Others
NSE: GLOBAL ISIN Code: INE291W01011
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Education Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Education Ltd
Global Education Ltd. (GLOBAL) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 2.51 1.03
Reserves 17.25 4.68
Total Shareholders Funds 19.76 5.71
Secured Loans 0.27 2.58
Unsecured Loans 0.09 0.00
Total Debt 0.36 2.58
Total Liabilities 20.12 8.29
Application of Funds
Gross Block 3.18 4.73
Capital Work in Progress 1.21 0.00
Investments 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 1.22 0.59
Sundry Debtors 0.88 0.77
Cash and Bank 13.87 3.31
Loans and Advances 4.01 1.71
Total Current Assets 19.98 6.38
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 2.44 1.60
Provisions 0.14 0.00
Net Current Assets 17.40 4.78
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 20.11 8.30

