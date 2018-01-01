JUST IN
Global Education Ltd. (GLOBAL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016
Income
Sales Turnover 26.37 11.18
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 26.37 11.18
Other Income 0.66 0.13
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00
Total Income 27.03 11.31
Expenditure
Raw Materials 13.09 2.34
Power & Fuel Cost 0.07 0.06
Employee Cost 0.13 0.02
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.88 0.86
Selling and Administration Expenses 4.66 1.87
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.14 0.45
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 18.97 5.60
Operating Profit 8.04 5.71
Interest 0.20 0.12
Gross Profit 7.84 5.59
Depreciation 0.52 0.55
Profit Before Tax 7.32 5.04
Tax 2.31 1.69
Net Profit 5.01 3.35

