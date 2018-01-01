You are here » Home » » Global Education Ltd
Global Education Ltd.
|BSE: 538406
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GLOBAL
|ISIN Code: INE291W01011
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Education Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Education Ltd
Global Education Ltd. (GLOBAL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|26.37
|11.18
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|26.37
|11.18
|Other Income
|0.66
|0.13
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|27.03
|11.31
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|13.09
|2.34
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|Employee Cost
|0.13
|0.02
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.88
|0.86
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|4.66
|1.87
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.14
|0.45
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|18.97
|5.60
|Operating Profit
|8.04
|5.71
|Interest
|0.20
|0.12
|Gross Profit
|7.84
|5.59
|Depreciation
|0.52
|0.55
|Profit Before Tax
|7.32
|5.04
|Tax
|2.31
|1.69
|Net Profit
|5.01
|3.35
