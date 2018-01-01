JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Global Education Ltd

Global Education Ltd.

BSE: 538406 Sector: Others
NSE: GLOBAL ISIN Code: INE291W01011
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Education Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Education Ltd

Global Education Ltd. (GLOBAL) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month N.A.
AGM Date (Month) Jun
Book Closure Date (Month) Jun
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1000
BSE Code 538406
NSE Code GLOBAL
BSE Group N.A.
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, NSE - SME Stock Exchange

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Global Education: