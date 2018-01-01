You are here » Home » » Global Education Ltd
Global Education Ltd.
|BSE: 538406
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GLOBAL
|ISIN Code: INE291W01011
01 Jan
|Global Education Ltd
01 Jan
|Global Education Ltd
Global Education Ltd. (GLOBAL) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Office No. 112 1st Floor
Panchratna CHSL MPMarg Girgaon
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-49242584
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investorinfo@globaledu.net.in
|Corporate Office
|
4th Floor Usha Complex
35 Kingsway
Nagpur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-712-6630885
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
