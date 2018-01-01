JUST IN
Global Education Ltd.

BSE: 538406 Sector: Others
NSE: GLOBAL ISIN Code: INE291W01011
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Education Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Education Ltd

Global Education Ltd. (GLOBAL) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Mar 2017
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 72.49 72.49 72.49
Total Promoters 72.49 72.49 72.49
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 27.51 27.51 27.51
Indian Public 24.62 24.41 22.09
Others 2.89 3.10 5.42
Total Non Promoter 27.51 27.51 27.51
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00

