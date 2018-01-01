You are here » Home » » Global Education Ltd
Global Education Ltd.
|BSE: 538406
|Sector: Others
|NSE: GLOBAL
|ISIN Code: INE291W01011
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Education Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Education Ltd
Global Education Ltd. (GLOBAL) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Mar 2017
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|72.49
|72.49
|72.49
|Total Promoters
|72.49
|72.49
|72.49
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|27.51
|27.51
|27.51
|Indian Public
|24.62
|24.41
|22.09
|Others
|2.89
|3.10
|5.42
|Total Non Promoter
|27.51
|27.51
|27.51
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Global Education:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices