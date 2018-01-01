JUST IN
Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 523794 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: MANTRIHSG ISIN Code: INE943A01013
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd

Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd. (MANTRIHSG) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office Gururaj Co-op Housing Society
Survey No 137/4 Plot No 47
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-020-25411976
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - gitl@vsnl.net
Branch 201 M S Chambers
Aruna Park
Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-2457770
Phone1 - 91-11-2457777
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Branch 3 Babulnath Road
Behind Central Bank
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-3620437
Phone1 - 91-22-3676000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - smantri.mgr bmby @ axcess.net.in
Branch Park Chowk
Solapur - India
FAX - 91-217-625108
Phone1 - 91-217-621116/624108
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - kmantri.mgr shol @ axcess.net.in
Branch 52 Vittal Mallya Road
Bangalore - India
FAX - 91-80-2274400
Phone1 - 91-80-2277000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Others Chitrashala Bldg
562 Sadashiv Peth
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant Wagholi
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - Rashelagro@hotmail.com

