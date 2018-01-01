You are here » Home » » Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd
Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 523794
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: MANTRIHSG
|ISIN Code: INE943A01013
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd
Global Infrastructure & Technologies Ltd. (MANTRIHSG) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Gururaj Co-op Housing Society
Survey No 137/4 Plot No 47
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-020-25411976
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - gitl@vsnl.net
|Branch
|
201 M S Chambers
Aruna Park
Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-2457770
Phone1 - 91-11-2457777
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Branch
|
3 Babulnath Road
Behind Central Bank
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-3620437
Phone1 - 91-22-3676000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - smantri.mgr bmby @ axcess.net.in
|Branch
|
Park Chowk
Solapur - India
FAX - 91-217-625108
Phone1 - 91-217-621116/624108
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - kmantri.mgr shol @ axcess.net.in
|Branch
|
52 Vittal Mallya Road
Bangalore - India
FAX - 91-80-2274400
Phone1 - 91-80-2277000
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Chitrashala Bldg
562 Sadashiv Peth
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
Wagholi
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - Rashelagro@hotmail.com
Quick Links for Global Infrastructure & Technologies:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices